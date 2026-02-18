Love Is Blind star Amanda Burke just got engaged to mega famous chef, Yia Vang

She's the oldest cast member ever to appear on the show

Amanda Burke is the oldest cast member to have ever appeared on Love Is Blind, and she just announced her engagement to mega famous chef, Yia Vang, so let’s find out more!

Yia Vang has appeared on multiple shows including National Geographic, and is also the host for Feral on the Outdoor Channel. He also owns his own restaurant and has won Chef of the Year multiple times.

The pair had been dating for around one year before Via decided to propose to Amanda Burke, with the Love Is Blind star opening up about their special engagement.

According to Via, he popped the question to Amanda “about a month” before their public announcement on their one year anniversary, and shared their story through Exclusively Diamonds.

He wrote: “Dating in your 40s is tough. You’re so use to a certain way of life. You have your own rhythm…you have a flow and sometimes it’s hard to find someone who’s willing to mess up their rhythm and their flow to be part of your rhythm and flow.

“Sometimes it’s uncomfortable to change your rhythm and your flow to match another person’s rhythm and flow when you’re so used to a certain way of life. One thing I’ve learned in the past year is that I found someone that I willing to move the mountains and literally try to change the weather so that I can have rhythm and flow with her forever.

“I found someone that I want to race home too, I found someone that I want to laugh with, I found my person.”

He also shared more about the proposal itself, saying: “The moment I saw the ring Amanda loved, I knew it was go-time. I wanted to ask her right away, but life (and a little misdirection) gave me two months to plan the perfect surprise.

“From the start we both knew this was different — two hearts that had been through a lot but chose healing, honesty, and love.

“I planned a NYC trip to throw her off, filled with Broadway shows, sightseeing, and birthday celebrations. While secretly coordinating the real plan with a close friend. Central Park, Bethesda Fountain, a hidden card, and a ring in my pocket that almost got stuck at the worst moment ”

He continued: “When she opened the box and realized what was happening, there were tears, laughter, a perfectly timed violinist, and a slightly sore knee before I could finally ask the question. She said yes.

“The rain held off, the photos were perfect, and the best surprise of all — our families and friends had been cheering us on the whole time. A whole lot of planning, a little chaos, and the easiest ‘yes’ of my life.” Someone get me the tissues!

