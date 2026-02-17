What happened to Nyle DiMarco from ANTM and where is he now?

Nyle DiMarco didn’t just win America’s Next Top Model, he changed what “model behaviour” could look like on reality TV.

The cycle 22 breakout arrived with the kind of face card that launches a thousand mood boards, but it was his Deaf pride and calm, steady confidence that made him unforgettable.

Nearly a decade later, he’s still doing the most, in the best way, building a career that’s bigger than catwalks and confessionals.

Nyle DiMarco appeared on ANTM

When Nyle joined ANTM cycle 22, he made history as the show’s first Deaf contestant, and later, the first Deaf winner.

But behind the dreamy slow-mo and Tyra-approved smize assignments, he’s been honest about how intense it could be.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2024, Nyle described the experience as “challenging and exhilarating,” explaining that he often had to rely on visual cues, lipreading, and (when available) a sign language interpreter, who wasn’t always on set.

And because he grew up in a fully Deaf household and community, the “background noise” of not being included in group conversations sometimes hit differently.

One of the wildest examples? A photoshoot staged in complete darkness, meaning Nyle couldn’t see or hear.

Production used vibrations as cues so he’d know when to hit a pose. He laughed through it, but it’s also a perfect snapshot of how he had to problem-solve in ways most contestants never had to consider.

Where is he now?

After ANTM, Nyle thought opportunities might roll in easily, then reality hit… the industry still didn’t know how to include Deaf talent authentically.

So he pivoted like a pro and started making his own lanes, including founding Clerc Studio, a production company focused on elevating Deaf and disabled narratives.

On the screen, he’s had acting roles, but his biggest impact lately is behind the camera.

He executive-produced Netflix’s Deaf U and the Netflix short doc Audible, which was Oscar-nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject.

And then came a major full-circle moment. Nyle co-directed Deaf President Now!, a documentary about the historic 1988 protest at Gallaudet University.

It premiered on Apple TV+ on May 16, 2025, with Nyle credited as director and producer alongside Davis Guggenheim.

He’s also an author. His memoir Deaf Utopia is positioned as both a personal story and a love letter to Deaf culture. And yes, it’s been billed as a New York Times bestseller.

As for Tyra? The vibe is cordial, grateful, and not messy. Nyle has said they keep in touch “from time to time,” and he’s “forever grateful” for the opportunity and doors that opened after ANTM.