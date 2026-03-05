Here’s what happened between Ozzy Lusth and Amanda Kimmel after their Survivor romance

He admitted to being an 'a**hole' towards her

Ozzy Lusth has made a memorable return in Survivor 50, but during Survivor: Miconesia he struck up a showmance with Amanda Kimmel, so what happened between them?

During the reunion show in 2008, Ozzy and Amanda announced they were dating, however it turns out that he actually had a girlfriend at the time of filming Survivor: Micronesia.

He opened up about his relationship with Amanda on the Drop Your Buffs Podcast, explaining: “After the game was over, [Amanda and I] were immediately, like, together. Day 40, we were hanging out at Ponderosa, and if you want to know some real gossip, I had a girlfriend.”

Ozzy admitted that he was “ready for that relationship to be over” and that things were “kind of rocky and kind of on its way out.”

As soon as he got back he split up with his girlfriend, with he and Amanda dating for “maybe six, eight months, maybe a little bit longer”, but ultimately it ended up fizzling out.

He admitted he was an ‘a**hole’ towards Amanda and did some ‘questionable things’ in their relationship

He continued: “It just never quite worked. The passion of the island, the jungle love, the fighting our way for a million dollars was amazing, and I just didn’t see our personalities sync up correctly. It didn’t end up working out.”

Ozzy Lusth also admitted that he did some “questionable things” in their Survivor relationship, and claims he was an “a**hole” towards Amanda Kimmel.

He explained: “When I really think about it, I was an a**hole. I should’ve been more open to my feelings with her at the time. I kind of liked the excitement of maybe this storybook affair of Amanda and I falling in love with each other, having a great relationship, and coming back and getting married on live TV. We were going to be like the Boston Rob and Amber [Mariano]. It just never really worked out that way.”

The two reconciled years later with their ‘lives in orbit around each other’

The two then actually reconciled a few years later, with Amanda sharing with Ozzy that she was the one who blindsided him on Survivor, despite Parvati saying it was her on the show.

Ozzy added: “Maybe everything would’ve changed if she’d just been honest. It kind of goes back to this idea of honesty. Hiding from the truth in those moments, it ends up creating such a weird energy. I’m like, ‘Damn, Amanda, you should’ve just told everybody! Everybody would’ve been so into that!’”

However the pair since split, with Amanda living a very private life and Ozzy keeping himself busy with his OnlyFans.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.