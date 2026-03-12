Cirie Fields has appeared on Survivor a whopping five times, but has she ever won?

Survivor 50 might be the final season that Cirie Fields is going to participate in, but has she ever actually won the show? Let’s find out!

Has Cirie Fields ever won Survivor?

Cirie is one of the players with the longest amount of time spent in Survivor, and if she lasts just seven days longer than Ozzy Lusth, she could beat his record.

She first appeared on Survivor: Panama in 2006 where she came in fourth place. After that she starred in Survivor: Micronesia in 2008 where she came even closer to taking the win, coming in third place.

She wasn’t quite as close to the finals in 2010 when during Survivor: Heroes vs Villains as she was strategically voted out as she was deemed as a threat, so she only came in 17th place.

In 2017 Cirie then appeared on Survivor: Game Changers, where she also didn’t win as she was came in sixth place after being eliminated in the infamous Advantagegeddon Tribal where every other player had immunity.

However despite Cirie Fields not currently having ever won Survivor, she’s currently competing on Survivor 50, so perhaps this could finally be her time to get her well deserved crown and hefty cash prize!

As for why Cirie has decided to retire from the series after Survivor 50, she told Entertainment Weekly that she’s “tired” and what a mood.

She admitted that she’d be happy to make an appearance every so often, saying: “I’ll go and do a guest spot if they want me to come and teach some of these young’uns how to play.”

She added: “Somebody told me, never say never. So I never say never. But I feel like 50 was my swan song,” the Survivor legend elaborated.”

