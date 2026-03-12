He’s everyone’s favourite Dragon Slayer, so how old is Coach from Survivor 50?

A near-death experience reminded him of his age during the show

If there is one Survivor icon who can turn a beach confessional into full-on mythology, it is Benjamin ‘Coach’ Wade.

The self-proclaimed Dragon Slayer has marched back into the spotlight for Survivor 50, bringing with him the same larger-than-life energy, philosophical one-liners and glorious sense of drama that made him unforgettable in the first place.

But while some know him for the ponytail, the stories and the sheer Coach-ness of it all, plenty are now asking a much simpler question: just how old is he?

Coach first appeared on Survivor years ago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Coach Wade (@dragonslayercoach)

Coach is hardly a new face to the franchise.

Long before Survivor 50, he made his debut on Survivor: Tocantins, which was season 18 of the show and aired in 2009.

That was the moment viewers first met the man who would become one of the most talked-about characters in Survivor history.

He leaned all the way into his warrior-poet persona, dubbed himself the Dragon Slayer, and instantly became the kind of contestant people either adored or side-eyed.

What made Coach such a reality TV gift was that he never felt ordinary for even a second.

He delivered epic speeches, told wildly cinematic stories and played the game with a level of intensity that made even the smallest camp moment feel like a medieval quest. It is exactly why he kept coming back.

After Tocantins, he returned for Heroes vs. Villains and later South Pacific, where he made it all the way to the Final Tribal Council. Now, Survivor 50 marks his fourth time playing, which only adds to his legendary status.

How old is Coach?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Coach Wade (@dragonslayercoach)

The quick answer is that Coach is 54 years old as of March 2026.

His birth date is listed as September 18, 1971.

By the time Survivor 50 was airing in late February and into March, he was already 54. It is the same Coach energy, just with a few more years of life experience and, if anything, even more mythology attached.

And really, that is part of the charm. Coach has never been the kind of Survivor player people watch because he is young or trendy.

Whether he is delivering wisdom, stirring up camp dynamics or reinventing his own legend yet again, he still feels like essential Survivor viewing. Age-wise, he may be 54, but in Dragon Slayer terms, he is timeless.

Speaking during Survivor 50, Coach explains a moment he was totally humbled. He said he “would’ve died if it hadn’t been for Jonathan.”

Coach thought he was “physically ready to rock this” and went out into the ocean. He said he had a reality check and thought: “Hey, pal, don’t get too full of yourself, you’re 53, full of holes… I’ve got to be cool and not overextend myself”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.