Apparently Jack and Shyanne were secretly still together at the Temptation Island reunion?!

Temptation Island’s Shyanne and Jack are apparently still together in secret, and didn’t want the backlash Sydney got for getting back with Mikey, according to Carter. Well, I did think it was weird how they ended contact with the tempters recently to save their friendship.

She’s revealed she and Jack are on good terms and said: “We both talked to the singles for a month or so after filming but then we agreed that if we wanted to have any friendship, we had to cut off talking to the singles moving forward. So now neither of us talk to the singles.”

Just a week ago, Shyanne commented on Jack’s promo pic of them for the show: “Keep your head up and show the world a side of you they didn’t get to see. No matter how things went I’ll have your back. 🤞” And now loads of rumours are coming out about the two of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

She recently wrote, “Looks like too hot to handle it is 🤷‍♀️,” and Jack send a wink emoji back to say, “See ya there.” It’s all a bit weird, but when Preston was asked if Shyanne is still with Jack, he told Fire Chats: The Mindfire Pod, “That I can’t speak on, but there’s no animosity.”

According to Carter, Shyanne and Jack allegedly got back together “basically the second they got home.” Carter also said she and Jack spoke casually for about a month after filming, before he and Shyanne decided to “cut everyone off” and Carter was blocked by him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Mason (@jackk.mason)

Shortly after filming ended, Shyanne got security to call Jack’s hotel room and ask him for a chat. He refused to meet her, but Shyanne claims that she could hear Carter in Jack’s room. Carter claimed Shyanne and Jack “don’t want people to know” that they are still a couple.

According to Shyanne and Jack, they revealed everything they done on the island and split when they got home, with Jack blaming his behaviour on his drinking. He’s “hoping to win her back” while Shyanne said, “If everything could go my way, I would want to be with Jack.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Shyanne and Jack for comment.

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