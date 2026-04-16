He’s the first millionaire, so let’s meet Altie Holcomb from Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret

He might have walked into Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret planning to stay under the radar, but things didn’t quite go that way because Altie Holcomb is actually the very first secret millionaire of season two.

From the outside, Altie seems calm, collected, and pretty likeable. But with $1 million secretly in his hands from the very start, he’s basically got the biggest target in the entire game. Before the show, he said, “If I was gonna be whacked, I wanted it to be towards the end of the competition.”

So, who is Altie Holcomb?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Altie Holcomb (@eaglesincali)



Altie is 55 years old and based in California, where he works in local government. According to his LinkedIn, he’s currently a Deputy Chief of Staff in the mayor’s office, which already tells you he’s used to high-pressure environments and dealing with people.

Before that, he actually spent over 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a Captain. On top of that, he’s worked in politics for more than a decade and even taught as a JROTC instructor.

He’s also got a creative side

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Altie Holcomb (@eaglesincali)



Interestingly, Altie isn’t just about politics and the military. He’s actually trying to build a career in acting too, and he seems genuinely passionate about it. From his Backstage profile, it’s clear that he wants to grow in the industry and take on more opportunities.

He wrote, “I am very excited about advancing my acting career and willing to learn as much as I can about the industry. I work in local government, love Krispy Kreme donuts (glazed), old school Hip Hop and R&B, and enjoy working out. I am eager to pursue new and ever-expanding roles.”

And his long-term goal is to be “an A-list actor and talk show host.”

So in a way, being on Million Dollar Secret is also a chance to put himself out there.

Family means everything to him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Altie Holcomb (@eaglesincali)



One thing that really stands out about Altie is how much he talks about his family. He revealed on the show that he has 16 grandchildren, and you can tell straight away that winning the money isn’t just about him.

From what you can see from his social media, he’s actually really close with them, too. He has loads of pictures with his children and grandkids.

With a million dollars on the line and a secret agenda to complete, whether he manages to pull it off or not, you’ll just have to watch and see for yourself.

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