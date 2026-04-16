Here’s the real reason Huda doesn’t appear on Love Island: Beyond The Villa

The new season of Love Island: Beyond The Villa has released this week, however Huda isn’t on the show, so here’s why.

Huda was referred to as one of the “biggest villains” during last season of Love Island, and she didn’t exactly walk away from the show with a close group of friends.

It makes sense that she might not want to appear in the spinoff show, as she probably isn’t on good terms with the majority of the people who she left the villa with.

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Huda has also recently starred in Alex Cooper’s new reality competition series, Unwell Games. Filming started around June/ July for the series, the same time that Love Island: Beyond The Villa was filmed, which could be another reason why Huda is not in the spinoff.

Huda appeared in the Unwell Games alongside her boyfriend Louis Russell and she’s been involved in some legal drama with his son.

She was temporarily ordered to stay away from Louis’ ex, Nicole Olivera and their son, Luka-Kai, after Huda was accused of making threats against them in March 2026, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In response to the allegations, Huda shared a statement, writing: “I’m aware of what’s being said and it’s not true. I’m handling everything the right way by letting legal take care of it. I appreciate everyone who continues to support me.”

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