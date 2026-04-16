It’s getting sneaky, so here’s the full release schedule for Million Dollar Secret season two

We have all been waiting for the next batch of twists, betrayals, and loads of drama from Million Dollar Secret, and with season two out, it’s very much delivering just that in a completely classic Netflix schedule rollout.

The show is described as “the ultimate game of wit, cunning and deception”. Like in season one, the contestants head to The Stag, where one player is secretly given the $1 million prize at the very beginning. The rest of the players who don’t have it, throughout the game, work together to figure out who the millionaire is and expose them, hoping to claim the prize for themselves.

But Netflix isn’t dropping the whole thing at once. Instead, it’s being released over three weeks, which means you’ll have to pace yourself, or watch strategically if you can’t wait.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule

Million Dollar Secret season two has a total of eight episodes. But they’re split across three separate release dates.

So, the first three episodes were released yesterday, on Wednesday, 15 April. This is where everything kicked off, the start of the game, the first alliances forming, and everyone trying to figure out what’s actually going on. We also meet the first millionaire.

Then the next batch lands on Wednesday, 22 April. This is basically the mid-season chaos stage. More strategy, more paranoia, and likely a lot of people starting to turn on each other as the game gets tighter.

So when is the finale exactly?

Now, the final two episodes drop on Wednesday, 29 April. The season wraps up here. And you’ll finally find out who actually manages to outsmart everyone else and take control of the game.

So, instead of dropping it all at once, Netflix is stretching it over three weeks:

15 April: Episodes one–three

22 April: Episodes four–six

29 April: Episodes seven–eight

You’ll need to wait a bit between each set of episodes. But that just makes the suspense even worse (in a good way).

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