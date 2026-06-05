How much is Beatriz from Love Island USA worth after huge Paralympic success?

She's not as rich as you might think.

Beatriz Hatz from Love Island USA is a Paralympic track and field athlete, and won a bronze medal in the long jump in Paris at the 2024 Paralympic Games. So, how much is the track and field star actually worth as a professional athlete?

The 25 year old has already made Love Island USA history as the first Paralympian to join the show, and they’re not her only impressive achievements.

She made her Paralympic debut in 2020 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games coming in fifth place in the long jump and sixth place in the 100m. She then became a two-time Paralympian with her second appearance in Paris, and won bronze for Team USA.

So far on Love Island USA she’s been open to the other islanders about her disability. Hatz underwent the amputation at just 10 months old, she revealed on the show. According to the Team USA bio, she was born without a fibula in her right leg, resulting in the limb being amputated below the knee.

She’s a Nike athlete

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beatriz Hatz (@bhatz_track)

As a Team USA Track and Field Paralympian, Hatz has sponsorships with both Nike and Team Össur. While the exact details of her sponsorships are kept private, athletes receive financial payouts for hitting certain milestones. So her bronze medal win in Paris likely triggered a specific bonus.

She also likely receives gear and equipment stipends and marketing bonuses through paid appearances at events and campaigns. In September 2025, Beatriz was featured in a NikeSKIMS campaign so she’s no stranger to brand deals.

She was also paid for her win in Paris in 2024 through the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), as they award $15,000 for bronze medals. Athletes win $22,500 for silver medals and for winning gold it’s a whopping $37,500. According to Össur, she also coached high school-level track and field athletes and was working on a children’s book.

While her official net worth hasn’t been listed, it’s estimated online that she has a $400,000 net worth.

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