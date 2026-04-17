Xzavier’s final date with Sydney was cut from Temptation Island, so here’s what happened

Xzavier and Sydney‘s final date was completely cut from Temptation Island, even though they left the show together. He described the date as “magical” and revealed exactly what happened, but it’s one of several scenes the cast are claiming didn’t make the final edit.

He savagely answered a Q&A with the song, She’s Mine Pt.1 by J. Cole, after leaving with Sydney. She dumped Mikey at the final bonfire, having found a deep connection with Xzavier, but it turns out we didn’t get to see the full extent of how much they bonded.

In response to someone asking if any important scenes were cut from the show, Xzavier wrote: “They didn’t include my final date with Sydney. It was a magical experience! Cooked together in our own private villa.” However, we did see them on a wellness retreat!

Sydney revealed she had “fallen in love” with Xzavier, having kissed him throughout the show. As for what he learned from the experience, he said, “I learned that I need to stay affirmed in the work I’ve done on myself!!! Everyone was hyping me up.”

Xzavier added: “Even though you don’t need outside validation, it definitely feels good! Also helps instil more confidence.” As for what he enjoyed besides a free holiday and meeting Sydney, he wrote: “I liked the serenity of the space. I was able to be present with a clear mind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

When the girls were gone, such as when Sydney went to dump Mikey at the final bonfire, Xzavier revealed he and the boys would journal, give each other haircuts, work out, think of fun games and activities, play guitar, and relax. How wholesome!

He also revealed they were not allowed on phones, which he said was “so freeing” and the “best experience ever”. During the first season of Temptation Island, Courtney claimed Olivia had a “health scare” which was “never going to be shown to begin with.”

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