Shyanne claims Jack drank so much on Temptation Island he ‘blacked out’ and was banned from booze

Apparently all the men weren't allowed to drink for two days

Shyanne has made some shocking claims against her ex boyfriend Jack, claiming that his drinking got very out of control whilst he was on Temptation Island.

She was asked on her Instagram about whether the cast were allowed to have their phones whilst filming, alongside if there was a certain amount they were allowed to drink.

Shyanne responded that they weren’t allowed phones, before admitting that the topic of drinking on the show “really pisses” her off, before explaining why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)



She revealed: “In our house we didn’t really need a limit because all of us kept it pretty chill especially because we’re four girls in a house with a bunch of men so as a woman, you always have that guard up.”

However, Shyanne then claimed that she’d heard that Jack drank so much whilst on Temptation Island that he’d “black out.”

She alleged: “Now the other house was a different story. I have heard from multiple of the girls that Jack in specific was blacked almost every night and couldn’t remember the next morning hardly anything so much to the point they had to cut off the drinking in their house for two days.

“I just think the double standard is crazy when it comes to women and men with this topic. I could go on and on, but I’ll leave it at this.”

Shyanne also revealed some more juicy information during the Q&A, confirming that Jack and Carter did indeed hook up on the show, saying: “Everyone is acting like this is crazy tea lmao. Yes, they hooked up on the overnight date that wasn’t shown. we both got with different people on the show.” Juicy!

Reality Shrine has reached out to Jack for comment.

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