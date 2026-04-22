Apparently Kendall and Jacob Elordi have actually been secretly dating for over two months?!

Kylie was the one who set them up in the first place!

Right, so we all saw *those* pics of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi getting hot and heavy at Coachella right?

Well, there’s been a lot of speculation since about what’s actually going on between the pair but according to insiders they’re actually rumoured to have been dating each other since February this year! And naturally, Kylie Jenner was apparently the one who set them up in the first place.

A source told The Daily Mail: “They have been together for a couple of months already, and it’s going well. They were an item as far back as early February, so it’s been a while. It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months, it has really given them time to bond.”

The source has claimed that Kylie was the one who set them both up after Jacob and Timothee started spending a lot more time together.

They continued: “Kylie was around Jacob a lot during Timothee’s award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothee was nominated for Marty Supreme.”

The insider revealed that the early dates between Kendall and Jacob happened at her house, alongside Kylie and Timothee, adding: “Kenny’s house is where all the parties happen, a lot of action there, so the four of them got close there. And Kenny found out she just clicked with Jacob, there was chemistry.”

The fact Timothee, Lewis Hamilton and potentially now Jacob Elordi are all part of the same family is genuinely boggling my brain.

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