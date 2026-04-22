Jack and Shyanne finally reveal whether they got back together after Temptation Island

Jack and Shyanne have finally shared whether they got back together after Temptation Island. One couple did, and spoiler alert, it’s Cole and Scarlett, but did the messy Jack somehow manage to worm his way back into Shyanne‘s life after cheating on her?

It’s confirmed they are still broken up, with her saying at the reunion how “that ship has sailed”. She said she “knew he was going to cheat on her” and explained how she thought going on the show was a “terrible idea,” but she knew it was his excuse to meet other girls.

People thought that they’d stayed together because they appear to have kept up couple photos over the years on their socials. However, she was pretty frosty with him at the reunion, with Jack even in tears at one point, having kissed other girls on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)

Basically, Sydney and Shyanne have been hanging out with the boys a lot, and that includes Jack and Mikey. One person speculated: “It’s giving Shyanne and Sydney got back with their boy toys I could be wrong but we shall see soon,” but we can confirm Shyanne didn’t.

Sydney, on the other hand, is now single, but that’s a whole other story. Shyanne is now rumoured to be dating a whole other guy altogether, but appears to be on decent terms with Jack, having commented on a recent video of him dancing, “Well done boys !👏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Steffanina (@mattsteffanina)

Jackson has pictures and vids with Shyanne on his social media, and people think they may be dating. The confusing part is that there are photos of them together from 2024, but she’s now shut down all of the rumours about Jackson, and said they’re not together.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.