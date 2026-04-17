Jack on Temptation Island’s life is as big and bougie as his hair, from Nobu to sports cars

Jack from Temptation Island is genuinely as wild in real life as he is on the show, and his Instagram profile is evidence of that. He’s always eating at fancy restaurants and driving sports cars, so it looks like his hair is basically representative of his bougie life.

Several of his photos feature Shyanne, despite that weird theory they were never dating in real life. Jack often hangs out with his friends though, visiting the likes of Nobu and 1 Hotel in Los Angeles, and this shocked us all because he was accused of being poor on the show.

He’s also been on his healing journey, and wrote: “Bettering yourself means not recognising the old you, keep pushing.” Jack shared a video of sports cars, the beautiful view from Hollywood Hills, and hanging out at a skate park. He’s been busy, that’s for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Mason (@jackk.mason)

He’s visited New York, got new tattoos, rode really bougie limos, and hung out with his co-stars. The Temptation Island star revealed how life’s “good,” while taking a snap in Sarasota, Florida, so it looks like he’s been making the rounds across the United States.

Jack has couple photos hanging out by a waterfall with Shyanne from 2021, and shared snaps of their dog. Then in 2023, he wrote: “not bad to have u on repeat 🔁 happy 2 years to my literal best friend. i can’t imagine this life without u. i love you shyshy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Mason (@jackk.mason)

Then in 2022, he weirdly manifested the show, because he teased, “whole world’s gonna know u love me.” Yet all of those expensive cars and restaurants don’t feature Shyanne at all, but he did post a video with her and Mikey at the start of April?! It’s so confusing.

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