Where Venezuela Fury and her fiancé Noah are getting married, and how much it will cost

Venezuela Fury and her fiancé Noah Price are preparing for their wedding, and it’s going to cost a lot. They spoke about their engagement on At Home With The Furys, in which Noah asked Tyson Fury for her hand in marriage. It looks like the venue has been booked!

Noah asked Venezuela to marry him on her 16th birthday back in October 2025, but they can’t legally get married until they’re both 18. A follower asked the bride-to-be: “When’s the wedding going to be?” Venezuela responded that she’s hoping to do it all in May or June.

Her wild hen party was held back in the Morecambe Football Club but the rumour on the Isle of Man is that the Furys have hired The Comis Hotel and Resort on the outskirts of Douglas for their daughter’s upcoming wedding – even though she’s 16 and Noah is 17.

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A source told Daily Mail: ‘The Comis which is probably the fanciest place to get married on the Isle of Man. It’s a very elegant location and because it’s away from the mainland and surrounded by 250-acres of countryside they’re probably away from the glare of publicity.”

They added: “They’ll have a degree of privacy here. It’s the talk of the island at the moment.” It costs around £111 per night to stay at The Comis, with wedding menus believed to start from £129 per person. And imagine just how many people will be attending the ceremony!

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It is estimated weddings at The Comis range from £13,000 to over £30,000, depending on guest count and how full-service you go. This is the Furys we’re talking about, and they don’t do anything half-hearted. For a big wedding with 200 guests, it could be £40,000.

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