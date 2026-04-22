Kylie Jenner sued by her housekeeper who claims the work environment was ‘toxic and hostile’

She's claimed she was forced to clean Kylie's boyfriends home without extra pay

Kylie Jenner is being sued and faces a lawsuit from her former housekeeper, who has alleged that she had to deal with a “toxic and abusive” work environment whilst working for her.

The filing claims that as her employer, Kylie is responsible, however the majority of the alleged accusations are against the other staff she worked with, rather than Kylie personally.

According to the court documents filed by the former housekeeper, Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, she started working as Kylie’s Beverly Hills house on 10th September 2024, before moving to work in her house in the Hidden Hills.

Angelica claims she reported to Elsi, and head housekeeper Patsy, claiming she was “treated with hostility and exclusion” whilst working with them.

She also alleges she was “subjected to severe and pervasive harassment” from her managers and co-workers whilst working for Kylie, which was from September 2024 to August 2025.

In the filing, Angelica describes herself as a “Salvadoran woman and a practicing Catholic”, and claims she experienced “discrimination, harassment and retaliation… based on her race, national origin, religion and disability.”

She claims her co-workers made “repeated discriminatory and derogatory comments” about her religion and immigration status.

Angelica has also alleged that she was not reimbursed for work related expenses. In the lawsuit she claims she was asked to work at Kylie’s boyfriend’s house in Beverly Hills, believed to be that of Timothee Chalamet’s, but alleges she wasn’t reimbursed for travel and other costs.

She also claimed that she wasn’t properly paid for the hours she did work, and didn’t receive the proper meal and rest breaks.

As part of the lawsuit against Kylie Jenner, Angelica is seeking damages for “unpaid wages, emotional distress and more.”

It also states that there was a “toxic and abusive work environment” and that “no corrective action” was taken by managers, despite her concerns.

She claims she “developed anxiety, severe stress and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder” and ultimately took medical leave in July 2025 before resigning in August 2025 because “the working conditions had become intolerable.”

Kylie Jenner has been named as a defendant alongside the companies Tri Star Services and Maison Family Services, but is not accused in the lawsuit of personally making discriminatory comments.

The allegations against Kylie Jenner have been untested in court, and Kylie has not yet filed a response or publicly responded to the claims.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Kylie Jenner for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.