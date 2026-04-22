Here’s everything to know about Farmer Wants a Wife host, Kimberly Paisley Williams

She played a very iconic role when she was younger

Kimberly Paisley Williams is the iconic host of Farmer Wants a Wife, so let’s find out more about her from a very famous acting past to terrifying medical issues.

You definitely recognise her from one very iconic film

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Even if you don’t instantly recognise her name, you’ll definitely have seen the filmed she played the lead role in, which is none other than Father of the Bride with Steve Martin.

According to her IMDb page, she’s been in over 60 different shows and films since then and is currently playing the role of Cammie Raleigh in the ever chaotic 9-1-1: Nashville.

She met her husband though her role in Father of the Bride

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Kimberly is married to country music star Brad Paisley, and as it turns he first became besotted with her after watching her in Father of the Bride.

He recalled that he saw the film with his then-girlfriend and had a huge crush on Kimberly, and years later asked her to feature in one of his music videos with the pair dating soon after. Sneaky!

The two got married in 2003 and have two children together, William Huckleberry and Jasper Warren.

Kimberly had to have a permanent implant installed in her vocal cords

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In 2023, Kimberly experienced an issue with her voice, telling Today: “I open my mouth to welcome everybody and nothing came out. I had just nothing. My throat was completely clenched.”

The issue behind her vocal loss was a mystery for 18 months until doctors discovered she had paralysis in one of her vocal cords. She’s since had a permanent implant installed into her vocal cord that has thankfully corrected the issue.

Kimberly Paisley Williams became the host of Farmer Wants a Wife in 2025

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She took over hosting duties from Jennifer Nettles, who stepped down as host because her schedule was becoming too busy with her music career and acting projects.

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