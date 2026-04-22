He’s the youngest guy on Farmer Wants a Wife, so let’s meet Sean Cavanaugh

Sean Cavanaugh is the youngest cast member on Farmer Wants a Wife at just 22 years old, so let’s find out more about the man of the hour.

His family have their own restaurant

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Sean’s 22 acre farm provides the produce for his family’s very own restaurant, called The Gathering Table.

According to its website, the original Gathering Table restaurant shut down in 2022, however its since reopened in a new space. The restaurant is a “unique blend of Asian and French influences”, with the tomatoes, peaches, avocados and other products all being used from their farm.

Sean told Swooon more about their restaurant, saying that his dad has had “deep roots in the restaurant industry for the last 40 years.”

He continued: “He’s been the greatest mentor my whole life, and pushing me to do things I haven’t done before. From a young age, I started working in the restaurant industry at 15 years old, and I worked my way up to higher-level positions, and then I’m really under his wing now in terms of taking things over eventually.”

He learned how to farm growing up in Hawaii

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Whilst Sean is from Solvang in California, he actually grew up and learned the basics of farming whilst in Hawaii.

He told Swooon: “Me and my family had a small property on the back side of the island Maui. It was a small town called Hana. We had a parcel there with just chickens and other farm animals, but it wasn’t like a big town farm thing. And then six years ago, my family fell in love with our property that we have now, and I’ve been involved in that for the past six years.”

He has one major regret about his time on the show

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Sean Cavanaugh has one big regret that he wished he hadn’t done whilst filming whilst Farmer Wants a Wife, sharing with Us Weekly: “They definitely had me take my shirt off a whole lot. I kind of fell into that trap pretty quickly. I know I’m going to be shirtless a whole bunch on the season. If I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. But it is what it is, whatever.”

He has ‘strict standards’ and was raised Christian

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In the same interview with Us Weekly, Sean described more about what he’s looking for in a wife and it sounds like the show could have been successful for him?

He admitted: “I feel like I’m kind of an old soul. I always have been, and I’m very traditional. I was raised Christian, so I had some pretty strict standards that I was looking for. I said I was looking for a best friend, but also a love interest in my life. And I found exactly that.”

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