He’s a former bullrider, so let’s meet Farmer Wants a Wife star Brett Maverick

He also runs two businesses of his own

35 year old Brett Maverick is owns two businesses and left behind a career in bull riding, so let’s find out more about the Farmer Wants a Wife star.

He’s launched two businesses of his own

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Maverick (@itsbrettmav)



Brett has two businesses, one is a protein bar company called Alphatenn Energy and the other is a tequila brand named Good Girl.

According to Alphatenn’s website, they are “high-performance protein bars fueled by USDA organic superfood mushrooms.” You can buy a pack of 20 bites for $55.

As for his tequila brand, it’s also a bit of a lifestyle brand as he also sells clothes from the website. So, if you fancy spending almost $110 on a hoodie, you’re in the right place… It appears that the tequila portion of the site is still in progress as the website states they’re looking for investors.

He used to do bull riding but stopped ‘after four concussions’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Maverick (@itsbrettmav)



Brett told Swooon why he decided to quit the bull riding business, after getting into the sport following helping out on cattle ranches. He explained that after the “fourth concussion” he decided it might be best to hang up his hat.

He told Swooon that he had helped out on cattle ranches in West Texas, which got him into the “cowboy side of things,” including bull riding. After “about the fourth concussion,” Brett decided to leave bull riding behind.

He knows he comes across as shy when you first meet him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Maverick (@itsbrettmav)



In the same interview with Swooon, Brett admitted that he’s very quiet when he meeting new people, saying: “When I first meet people, I’m pretty reserved, and that’s because I like to listen. I really like to kind of see how people are. You can tell a lot when you’re listening.”

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