Right, did Kaylee and Summit get the dog and move in together after Temptation Island?

Kaylee and Summit have finally revealed whether they ever got the dog and moved in together after Temptation Island. In a leaked video of the show’s reunion on The Viall Files, the only couple to leave as a duo actually confirmed they were still in a relationship. Yay!

Sadly, they have not moved in together or gotten a dog yet, but Summit said they “want to ASAP, but the realities of life can prolong that process. But if I could, I would.” They spoke about getting a Weasel though, so Kaylee and Summit can definitely see it on the horizon.

We did spot a Weasel dog on Summit’s Instagram on April 11, which many people are hoping is their new pet in their house. However, the reunion was apparently filmed just a week ago, according to Sydney, so it would be a pretty new addition – but it does look like a puppy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summit Wallace (@summitwallace)

If you scroll to the last picture in the above carousel, you’ll see a photo of a black Weasel dog chilling, with Temptation Island on in the background. Summit and Kaylee have been pretty busy in the last few weeks doing interviews and press for the show, though.

We already know they’re still together, especially after he gave her a dog collar and key during the final bonfire. And Summit has sweetly said that he’d “move in with Kaylee tomorrow if he could,” just nine months after they filmed the show together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylee (@kayleeenneedham)

In August 2025, Kaylee shared a series of photos with Summit where they rode a yacht and enjoyed a holiday together, saying it “might be the best summer ever”. She also said she was “big time crushin” on Summit on the trip. They’re just so cute!

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