Revealed: Will Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen ever return to Mormon Wives?

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen‘s futures on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have been revealed. After filming was paused following a feud between the two of them, a video of them fighting from 2023 led to Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette getting cancelled.

Replying to an April 22 report claiming production is picking back up with the entire cast minus her and her ex, Taylor commented on Instagram, “Interesting, that’s not the call I got.” Since then, it appears all of her social media accounts have been removed.

“Taylor’s priority is her mental health and her family right now,” a source close to Taylor told E! News, noting that “everyone at Hulu has been helpful and supportive. She wants to come back to the show in the future, but right now the focus is her family life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Mortensen (@dakota_mortensen)

She is prioritising her wellbeing, with the source adding, “When she’s ready, the door is absolutely open.” Production has resumed, but Taylor isn’t currently around, but a source told US Weekly “producers and cast have welcomed Taylor to return to this year’s filming.”

There have been conversations about Taylor coming back to the show next season instead. Dakota, on the other hand, is reportedly not involved in the resumed filming, according to TMZ. A source has also told US Weekly that he won’t be involved in the show anymore.

“The network wants to keep them separate and not perpetuate a toxic relationship,” the source explained. As for Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette being cancelled, there’s rumours swirling that ABC is going to air the footage, but this has not yet been confirmed.

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