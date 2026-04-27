Uh oh! Is RHORI’s Kelsey Swanson breaking up with her rumoured boyfriend, John Caprio?

RHORI star Kelsey Swanson’s 10-year-long relationship with her rumoured boyfriend, John Caprio, has been looking a bit uncertain lately, and now it seems like she might be breaking up with him.

During episode five, things started to feel a bit serious when a preview showed Alicia Carmody asking Kelsey how she was doing “after the breakup,” which doesn’t sound great. Even though it’s not fully clear what that refers to yet, Kelsey had already been hinting that things weren’t exactly solid.

While chatting with Ashley Iaconetti at her in-home salon, Kelsey opened up about possibly needing to support herself, which says a lot about where her head is at.

She explained, “I can hustle, and I’ve hustled before. When I first met my boyfriend, I was a waitress, and I lived with my parents in a middle-class household. And I went straight from my parents’ house to his house. And then after that, I’ve never had to work.”

Kelsey then admitted, “But if I decide to leave, then I’m gonna need to start, like, being self-sufficient.”

When asked if that idea scared her, she simply said, “Yeah.”

At the same time, more details about her relationship have started to come out, and it’s… complicated. Kelsey revealed that her boyfriend has another partner and splits his time between Rhode Island and Florida. She also said the massive house they live in was actually built before she moved in. She explained, “This was before me. So when I moved in here, I was like, this house was made for me.”

Kelsey also shared that his children are close in age to her. She said, “They are, I want to say, three years younger than me.”

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She has also been open about wanting something different for her future. Speaking about where she’s at, she said, “I want to have kids. I want to be married. And I feel like, you know, I’ll never get that where I’m at.”

Meanwhile, she’s also been spending time with another man, William “Bill” L’Europa. She even brought him as her date to a polo match.

Comparing the two, Kelsey said, “Whenever I’m at, like, a function or event that has to do with my friends, I feel like my boyfriend’s never interested.”

She added, “But Bill’s very eager to show our relationship in public [and to], like, claim me as his.”

Still, she made it clear she’s not rushing into anything, saying, “I’m somewhat keeping him at arm’s length until I kind of figure out where my relationship is going.”

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