The unexpectedly strict drinking rules in the Love Island USA villa, explained in detail

We often see the Love Island USA cast striding through the gardens with a beveragino in-hand. But what alcohol are the Islanders actual drinking? Luckily for us, a former Love Island USA participant has detailed what the rules about drinking are in the villa. Not going to lie, the limitations are much stricter than you’d expect.

Phoebe Raye – who was on season four of Love Island USA – made a lengthy TikTok video about her experiences of drinking in the villa.

She said: “My season, on average, you only get one glass of wine a night. You get to choose red or white, and let me tell you, it’s not a generous pour.”

Sometimes on Love Island USA, the Islanders do get to have a “party”. This usually means we see a heavily-filtered montage of Islanders ecstatically grinding to a mediocre pop song. According to Phoebe, these revels weren’t fuelled by alcohol.

Phoebe explained: “In my season, the Casa girls won ‘raunchy races’, so we won a party with drinks. You had a choice to do like tequila something, vodka, whatever, completely watered-down. And only one drink.”

In Phoebe’s view, the parties were “not that lit”. The Islanders weren’t really wasted, but were dancing wildly because they were “being silly”. She continued: “They’re fun because everyone’s kind of letting loose and dancing around. It’s mainly for the producers to get their cut.”

On some themed dates, the Islanders may be allowed *gasp* two whole glasses of wine.

“On my season,” Phoebe continued, “we went on a picnic. You can also get alcohol there, but one glass, usually. If you’re being boring, they’ll be like, ‘Okay, you can have one more glass! Two glasses of wine!’ But this was very rare.”

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