This is what really goes on in Love Island USA’s secret ‘holding villas’

Love Island USA doesn’t only involve one villa. Obviously, a second house called Casa Amor features on-screen. But the crew all have to stay somewhere too… as well as all the bombshells who are waiting to be sent in. Here are all the details we know about Love Island USA’s not-so-secret “holding villas” where Islanders are isolated when they’re not being filmed.

Wait, when are the ‘holding villas’ used for Love Island?

Love Island participants are actually needed to be in Fiji for several weeks before they are sent into the villa. For both the UK and the US versions of the show, future participants are isolated in “holding accommodation”. This applies to both the OG cast, and any bombshells. Some bombshells may be kicking their heels in a hotel room for several weeks before the powers that be decide to send them into the villa.

If an Islander on the show is dumped, they are not allowed to hop on a plane and go home straightaway. There’s a bit of a gap between when something happens in the villa, and when we see it on TV. The crew have to allow for editing, and the time difference to Fiji. So, dumped Islanders must be squirrelled away in the “holding accommodation” until the relevant episode airs. Otherwise, some random person could spot an Islander queuing for a Starbies at an airport, and post spoilers all over Reddit.

Producers did used to keep the US Islanders in the same hotel, according to People. However, Islanders would sneakily tag their locations on social media, deduce who else was there for Love Island, and meet up. Nowadays, the Islanders are spread across different accommodation. Their phones are also taken away.

What do Islanders even do there?

According to People, Islanders have to be in Fiji in advance so the mental health team can offer support, and do more psychological evaluations. Approximately 40 per cent of potential cast members don’t make it into the villa, because the psychology team don’t think the show would benefit their wellbeing. The medical team also check nobody has any STIs.

When a dumped Islander is milling around the “holding” accommodation, it’s a great opportunity to film interviews and the like for Aftersun.

In order to fill the time, the Love Islanders are allowed to watch particular TV shows… including Love Island. They also get colouring books, a few hours of outdoors time, and smoke breaks. Chaperones guard them whenever they leave their rooms.

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