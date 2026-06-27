Casa Amor is basically over, so when does Love Island USA season eight end?

Based on past seasons of Love Island USA, the show is already halfway over. We’re gonna miss these messy couples on our screens every week. But when does Love Island USA season eight actually end?

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The exact finale date hasn’t been announced yet. But, Love Island USA seasons usually run for around six weeks, which would put the finale around July 12. So, that’s only two more weeks left. The first episode of Love Island USA season eight premiered on June 2, 2026. The Islanders will have been on our screens for a little over a month.

Voting determines what couple will walk away with the $100,000 prize, so make sure you download the Love Island USA app. To determine who wins, the nation votes for one couple and the rankings are revealed. There’s one twist at the very end though that might surprise first-time viewers.

The winning couple is handed two envelopes, one with $0 and another with $100,000. It’s completely random and could be handed to either Islander. The catch? Whoever draws the prize money gets to decide if they want to keep it all for themselves or share it. Messy. This is the ultimate test of the connection.

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The only two islanders who were completely single going into Casa Amor were Caleb McDaniel and Jen Terry. Everyone else was in their respective couples: Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff, Aniya Harvey and KC Chandler, Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, and Kenzie Annis and Corbin Mimis.

Casa’a almost over and we don’t have that much longer to see how the rest of season eight plays out. One thing’s for sure. There’s going to be tons of drama. And we’re locked in for the rest of the summer.

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