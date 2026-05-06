Farmer Wants a Wife contestants reveal how they really feel about *those* surprise arrivals

Just when things were starting to settle down, Farmer Wants a Wife dropped a twist that flipped everything on its head.

Episode two kicked off fairly normally: Sean and Brett both chose to keep all five women on their farms, while Braden made the first tough call of the season and sent Lauren home after realising their connection wasn’t quite there.

Then came the group date. Instead of just watching horses and pretending to understand betting odds, the farmers were hit with a surprise they didn’t sign up for: Three brand new women, handpicked by their friends and family, entering the mix.

In an interview with Swooon, Sean summed up the moment: “That was a crazy experience overall. I was expecting just to go in there and bet on some horses and have fun… and then… ‘Hey, there’s another girl here to see you.’ And that was a huge surprise to me.”

Brett was much less thrilled. He admitted: “I was not expecting it, and honestly, I was kind of bummed… I’m having a hard enough time ciphering through the emotions and the feelings that I have with the girls that I do have… So, to bring one more into the mix, it was a lot.”

Despite the initial panic, the new arrivals didn’t exactly flop. Brett ended up vibing with Sophia pretty quickly, saying: “She’s incredibly sweet. We had a really good conversation.”

Braden had a similar reaction to Schyler, keeping it simple with: “I think she’s great… It was unexpected, for sure.”

Sean, meanwhile, found himself in a slightly messier situation. He liked Rhianna, but immediately had to deal with the fallout from the women already on his farm. Specifically Macey, who wasted zero time pulling him aside to ask the question everyone was thinking: Would he actually bring this new girl back?

“The only thing of my concern is… Macey pulled me aside and she said, ‘Are you gonna bring this girl home?’ And in that moment, I was like, ‘No. I respect you guys too much…’”

And yet… he didn’t send Rhianna home.

With new connections forming and existing ones already under pressure, this twist has basically guaranteed next week will be awkward at best and explosive at worst.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.