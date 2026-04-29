He plays music on the side, so let’s meet Braden Pridemore from Farmer Wants a Wife

Braden Pridemore is one of the farmers looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife season four, so let’s find out who he is in real life.

He’s a fifth-generation farmer from Illinois

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Braden is 26 years old. He is from Homer, Illinois, and farming is basically in his blood. He works on his family’s huge 3,000-acre farm, where they grow corn and soybeans.

Branden actually co-owns the business too. Farming is clearly a big part of his life, and it’s something he seems really proud of.

He also plays music

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Alongside farming, Braden is into music and plays guitar at local bars. But he’s pretty chill about it and not trying to turn it into a massive career.

He told Swoon, “It’s something I kind of fell into by accident. I enjoy writing music, but it’s not really something I’m trying to make too much of a career out of. I just kind of take it and see where it goes.”

And he’s quite honest about his skills, too, saying, “I’m not the greatest singer in the world, but I say, ‘Good enough to get by,’ is what I tell people.”

He joined the show because dating back home was ‘pretty slim’

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So, one of the main reasons Braden signed up for the show is that dating where he lives hasn’t exactly been easy.

He explained, “Kind of been around the dating scene where I’m from, and it’s pretty slim to none.”

He added, “I’m in a really good spot in my life, I feel like, as far as my career, my home, and I’m just kind of missing that one piece, and that’s somebody to share it with.”

Branden also admitted the whole experience is a bit unusual, saying, “This isn’t traditional by any means, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. And I thought, ‘Why not take a jump?’”

So, what is he actually looking for?

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Branden wants someone who’s easygoing, fun, and secure in themselves. He said, “I look for that, and somebody I can have fun with and that kind of matches my dry sense of humour, stuff like that.”

He added, “I like someone who’s pretty secure with themselves because I feel like if you got a few insecurities that hold you back. It’s hard if you’re not really secure with yourself. I feel like it’s hard to be in a secure relationship.”

And while he does like music, he’s not expecting his future partner to be writing songs with him or anything. “If they’re into the same music, that’s always nice… but no, it’s nice when they appreciate that, for sure.”

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