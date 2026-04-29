It’s messy, so here’s a full rundown of which Farmer Wants a Wife couples are still together

Farmer Wants a Wife has given us a fair few romances over the past few seasons, but not all of them have exactly had a fairytale ending, so here’s which couples are still together.

With season four now here, it actually feels like the perfect time to look back and see where all the couples from seasons one to three stand now. Many of them didn’t last once real life kicked in.

So, here’s a full breakdown of which Farmer Wants a Wife couples are still together, and where they all stand now.

Hunter Grayson and Meghan Baker

Hunter and Meghan were actually fan favourites in season one, but even that didn’t save the relationship. They split in June 2023 after just a few months, with Hunter saying, “We gave it our best shot, but it proved so much more than we thought.”

Meghan has since moved on and is now in a new relationship.

Allen Foster and Khelsi Stone

Khelsi and Allen confirmed their split just two days after the season one finale aired, which is quite brutal. Allen wrote on Instagram, “Farmer Wants a Wife didn’t end how I’d hope as far as a relationship, however, I have gained friendships and had opportunities that will last a lifetime!”

And Khelsi confirmed that in the comments, saying, “No ma’am, we are not. I was trying to be respectful of the time we did share and tell our story a little later.”

Landon Heaton and Ashley Larea

Landon and Ashley also didn’t last long after filming of season one wrapped. They split just a month later, with Ashley explaining that outside pressures took a toll on the relationship. Landon also mentioned “unforeseen circumstances,” so it clearly wasn’t meant to be.

Ryan Black and Haley Ramirez

Ryan and Haley from season one didn’t even leave the show as a couple. Ryan ended the finale single after Haley decided she didn’t want a relationship.

Nathan Smothers and Taylor BeDell

Nathan and Taylor did try to make things work after season two and even moved in together, which made it seem quite serious. But things got a bit unclear after that. They never officially announced a split, but their social media activity in 2025 basically suggested it.

At one point, Nathan posted, “Not every story has a fairytale ending.”

Which kind of explains it all.

Brandon Rogers and Grace Girard

Brandon chose Grace in the season two finale, but they realised pretty quickly it wasn’t a romantic connection. They both said it felt more like a friendship and mutually decided to end things.

Since then, Grace has moved on and is in a new relationship.

Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera

Mitchell and Sydney actually lasted longer than most. Mitchell and Sydney stayed together for around two years after season two, which is pretty impressive compared to the others. They even moved in together on his Tennessee farm and got a dog.

But in the end, it didn’t work out. Sydney confirmed their split in February this year.

Colton Hendricks and Zoe Green

These two didn’t last long at all. Colton and Zoe split just days after the season three finale aired, with Colton later admitting, “The communication, it just wasn’t really there.”

He also said he’s not a “big texter” and that they were both “super busy.”

Since then, he’s fully moved on. He got engaged to Cassie McCowan, and the two actually got married in December 2025.

John Sansone and Claire Dirette

People were actually rooting for John and Claire in season three, but they’ve also split. They confirmed their breakup in August 2025, with John explaining, “This was a mutual decision based on private challenges, and had nothing to do with any reposts.”

He also asked for privacy, considering everything else played out publicly.

Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis

Matt and Chelsi from season three never really addressed their breakup directly, but it became pretty obvious that things were over. They stopped following each other on Instagram in late 2025, and distance seemed to play a big role, with him in California and her in Texas.

By early 2026, Matt had actually started hinting at a new relationship online.

Jay Woods and Grace Clark

Jaye and Grace didn’t even make it past the immediate aftermath of the show. Just days after the season three finale, Grace confirmed she didn’t have a boyfriend.

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