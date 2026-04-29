The new Farmer Wants a Wife dater Heather Martin actually appeared on The Bachelor twice

Heather Martin might be best known for her time on The Bachelor, but now she’s appearing on the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

She appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor

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Heather first appeared on The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood, and she definitely made an impression. She made it to week seven, but what people really remember is her storyline. In her official bio, it was revealed, “There’s still one thrill she’s yet to experience – she’s never kissed a boy!” which, obviously, became a massive talking point on the show.

She then tried to return in season 25 for Matt James, but it didn’t exactly go to plan, and she was sent home pretty quickly after arriving.

She is trying to find love again on Farmer Wants a Wife

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Despite already trying (and failing) to find love on The Bachelor, she is now one of 27 women heading onto the show. The three main men she’ll be dating are 22-year-old Sean Cavanaugh, 26-year-old Braden Pridemore, and 35-year-old Brett Maverick.

Heather is doing things a bit differently this time. Farmer Wants a Wife is less about glam and more about actually building something real. And from her bio, it sounds like she is taking it seriously. She said, “I have a habit of learning the entire life story of whoever sits next to me on airplanes.”

What does she actually do for work?

According to her LinkedIn, she worked as an Assistant Program Manager at Aethercomm. Before that, she had several marketing-related roles, including work as a research consultant.

She studied Marketing at Biola University Crowell School of Business, graduating in 2017. And she was involved in a range of student activities and events during her time there.

Heather now works as a content creator and is also a reality TV personality.

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