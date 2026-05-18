Love Is Blind’s Kwame and Chelsea shut down split rumours just two weeks before divorcing

Chelsea and Kwame announced their divorce at the end of last week after almost four years of marriage following Love Is Blind.

However, it turns out they had actually decided to end their relationship the week before, despite shutting down split rumours just one week prior.

Following speculation on Reddit that the pair had divorced after Chelsea was seen without her wedding ring and had removed Kwame’s last name from her socials, they were quick to shut down the rumours.

The pair quickly shared a picture of themselves outside together, with the caption: “Enjoying the bonus patio. Sitting in what once was a pile of dirt & wood chips.” Kwame reposted the image on his own Instagram Stories.

However, it turns out the speculation was right after all as the Love Is Blind stars officially announced their split just two weeks later, with Kwame and Chelsea revealing they actually ended things the week prior.

The pair announced their split in a joint post, with Chelsea saying that as ” time went on, it became clear that we were growing in different directions.”

She wrote: “Last week would have marked our fourth wedding anniversary. Out of respect for the life we shared, I wanted to address this moment directly with the community that has supported us over the years.

“It’s heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end. This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment, and the intention of building a lasting life together.

“As time went on, it became clear that we were growing in different directions. I poured my whole heart into this marriage and wanted it to work until the very end, but lasting marriages require more than love alone.”

Chelsea continued: “I remain grateful for the life, memories, and experiences we shared. I don’t believe any chapter of our lives is wasted, each one shapes us, teaches us, and becomes part of our personal journey.

“My mantra going forward is that I am strong, I am resilient, and there is still so much ahead of me, just as there was the day I stepped into the pods.

“While this chapter is deeply painful, I trust that healing and clarity will come with time. Thank you for the kindness and support you’ve shown us throughout the years. We kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this transition.”

Kwame also posted his own statement, saying that their “ultimate life goals don’t feel aligned” and as such him and Chelsea getting a divorce after Love Is Blind is “in their best interest.”

He stated: “Last week would have been our wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, we’re taking this moment to announce that after four years together, we’re going our separate ways. This isn’t something either of us ever imagined, and it’s been one of the hardest decisions to make.

“We built a life filled with memories, laughter, and love that I’ll always be grateful for. We will always have respect and care for each other in everything we shared.”

He added: “We’re eternally grateful for all the love, support and purpose we gained during our time together.

“As difficult as it’s been to arrive here, I believe it’s in our best interest considering amongst many other things, that our ultimate life goals don’t feel aligned.”

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