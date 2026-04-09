Derrick reveals he secretly dated another Age of Attraction co-star after split from Pfeifer

Apparently, they even had pet names for each other

So, Derrick Fleming reportedly dated another Age of Attraction cast member after his split from Pfeifer Hill, and it happened behind the scenes.

According to TMZ, Derrick actually formed a connection with another cast member, Angel Martinez, after leaving the experiment. Sources told the outlet that the two first got in touch in December 2025, and things began to pick up by January. They were said to be quite close at one point, even using pet names for each other and speaking every day, sometimes spending hours on FaceTime.

It’s also reported that they travelled to see each other, with Derrick visiting Denver and Angel heading to Dallas. However, sources said Derrick ended the relationship in February, just before the show premiered.

Angel, 46, is the founder and CEO of Angel Aesthetics and is based in Denver. On the show, she admitted, “I find myself mostly attracted to bad boys.”

She also explained her dating experiences. She said, “The younger ones seem more eager to please, and older men seem more set in their ways.”

Derrick later addressed the situation after being questioned at the reunion, where he avoided going into detail at the time. Speaking to TMZ, he said, “I haven’t dated anyone seriously since leaving the show.”

He continued, “I’ve definitely went on dates since but nothing serious and nothing has materialised.”

He added, “When I do get to know someone I typically do that in private.”

Derrick also said he wishes the best for everyone he met on the show.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Pfeifer had already come to an end before all of this. He attended the reunion alone and said she was the one who ended things.

Pfeifer, on the other hand, revealed on TikTok that she’s now in a new relationship and even celebrated her birthday in Japan with her boyfriend instead of attending the reunion.

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