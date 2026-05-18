Wait, is Kamil Uno now dating someone else after Julia on Love Is Blind: Poland?

Kamil Uno has been fairly happy with Julia on Love Is Blind: Poland, but he’s since been on a trip with three other ladies since the show. And nope, none of those women appear to be the woman he’s engaged to on the show, so it’s not looking good at all.

We had a little scroll at Kamil’s Instagram, and there’s a video from a holiday in April 2025 they’re both tagged in. A lady called Kinga is the one who shared the reel, where they both reflected on a really fun holiday they went on together, suggesting they could be dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamil UNO (@kamil_michal.osiak)

So it looks like Kamil Uno began hanging out with Kinga after being engaged to Julia on the show, and it looks like they’re at least spending time together since filming. The video shows them having drinks in Madera during a group trip, which included some friends.

A friend called Madison commented, “It was one of those trips you’ll remember for a lifetime… Thankful we were able to experience it together. Wonderful memories to make!” Another girl called Kinga also wrote, “It was a blast! Good squad + great place 😉.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KINGA SALATA (@kinga_salata)

Kamil had commented on the post, but it appears it’s now been deleted. He’s smiling a lot in the video. I’m just confused because, if things worked out with Julia, surely he wouldn’t exactly be going on holidays with other girls he met from the show?!

However, Kamil and Julia do follow each other on Instagram, and it’s worth noting that it’s been around a year since filming. And it’s not even like Kamil and Kinga are keeping whatever their connection is (maybe a friendship?) a secret, as it’s on their public profiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KINGA SALATA (@kinga_salata)

Kamil only focused on getting to know Julia in the pods, and they seemed pretty loved-up and happy once they met. Neither Kamil nor the women in question have confirmed the dating rumours, and this is purely just hearsay.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.