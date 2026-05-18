Venezuela Fury reveals when she wants children with Noah Price, after lavish Isle of Man wedding

It could be sooner than you think

Tyson and Paris Fury’s daughter Venezuela Fury has opened up about when she hopes to start a family with new husband Noah Price, just days after the pair’s lavish Isle of Man wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

The 16-year-old married Noah at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John’s in a spectacular ceremony that featured an Italian lace gown with a dramatic 50ft train, while guests were later entertained by nineties pop star Peter Andre, who performed hits including Mysterious Girl.

Ahead of the big day, Venezuela admitted she is not planning on becoming a mum anytime soon.

Speaking to Hannah Hope Showbiz last week, the teenager explained that while she definitely sees children in her future, she wants to enjoy married life first.

She said: “I would like to have children, but not for a few years.”

Coming from one of Britain’s most famous big families, Venezuela also made it clear she would be happy with however many children life brings her.

“It’s whatever God gives you, though,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

When asked how many children she would ideally want, Venezuela laughed: “I can’t say, but once you’ve got them, you may as well talk yourself into having more.”

Venezuela grew up in a bustling household as the eldest daughter of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and TV favourite Paris Fury, who share seven children together.

Venezuela has actually reached two major milestones younger than her mum did. Paris got engaged to Tyson at 17 and welcomed Venezuela at 20, while her daughter has already tied the knot aged 16.

Now, those close to the family say Venezuela is excited to begin married life properly with Noah and settle into their first home together after moving out of her parents’ house.

In keeping with traveller tradition, Noah is understood to have provided the property, while Venezuela’s family helped furnish the home with everything the newlyweds will need.

The newlyweds were spotted at Manchester Airport earlier today as they headed off on their secret honeymoon following the extravagant celebrations.

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