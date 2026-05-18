This is what Paris and Tyson Fury REALLY think about Venezuela’s new husband Noah Price

Paris and Tyson Fury have broken their silence on what they really think of their daughter Venezuela‘s new husband, Noah Price. It was a bold move, asking the 16-year-old to marry him, but they’ve now tied the knot and officially become husband-and-wife.

As it turns out, both Paris and Tyson approve of Noah. “He’s a really nice young man,” Paris told Great Company With Jamie Laing. “He’s very much like her. The two of them are real quirky. They’re, like, vibrant, out there. He’s a bit shy of the cameras.”

“But he met Venezuela in a situation where she was just a normal person. She was just a normal face in the crowd and he came over. He liked her [and] he liked the fact that she was tall, I think that’s what he said,” Paris revealed, and the rest is history!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

“It’s been passed to me because all Venezuela cares about is her dress and the DJ. She just wants to know she’s going to party all night and wear her dress and marry the boy she loves,” Paris revealed, who was also 17 years old when she got engaged to Tyson.

“I don’t understand [backlash],” Paris stated. “To me, my child has met the person she wants to be with. If she moved in and lived with this person, no one would bat an eyelid. It wouldn’t be any problem. She wants to get married – a celebration of their relationship.”

“It’s beautiful and that’s what they want to do. She is happy, he is happy and they want to commit to each other that way. I don’t see the problem,” Paris added, and has since called her new son-in-law “handsome,” following their lavish wedding day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)

Tyson, on the other hand, thought it was pretty brave that Noah asked him for his blessing before asking Venezuela for her hand in marriage. He said: “He did ask for my permission. I explained that marriage is not an easy thing and they are only young kids.

“I asked if this is what they really want? He said yes and I gave him my blessing. Fair play, he wasn’t shaking but I could tell he was nervous. Fair play to him. He’s a heavyweight boxer and they say a daughter always goes for someone like her dad, she definitely has!”

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