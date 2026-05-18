She’s one of the youngest cast members on MAFS USA, so let’s meet Brittany Moore

29 year old Brittany Moore is one of the first cast members to get married during season 19 of MAFS USA. We don’t get to find out too many juicy details about her during the first episode, so here’s everything you need to know!

Brittany works as a Strategic HR Business Partner at Yelp, and according to her LinkedIn she previously worked at Cision.

She got a BA in Business Administration from the University of Houston in 2016 before getting an MA in Business Administration with a focus on Finance from the University of Houston-Downtown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany, MBA, PHR (@omgbmo)



According her official bio on Peacock: “Brittany has dreamed of being a wife for as long as she can remember. But in adulthood, her relationships seemed to halt at the ‘three-month mark,’ leaving her longing for something deeper.

“After previously applying to Married at First Sight and not being matched, Brittany now appreciates this second chance as fate and is drawn to a process that starts with the ultimate commitment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany, MBA, PHR (@omgbmo)



Brittany is also very religious, and as a result she’s not one to take marriage lightly at all. During her wedding vows to Will she vows to be faithful, declaring: “Hi Will, it’s nice to finally meet you, someone committed to finding love and having a lasting marriage.

“I promise to be faithful to you. I promise to show up as myself every day allowing you to fully know me, I promise to make you laugh, happy, a little crazy sometimes, and most importantly I promise to make you feel.

“It’s always been my dream to be a wife, thank you for making my dreams come true and now today that dream is our reality. Marriage is extremely important to me. It does signify two people becoming one and I’m excited to see how our story unfolds.”

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