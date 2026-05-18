Here’s which MAFS USA season 19 bride discovers she’s pregnant during the experiment

A bride on the latest season of Married at First Sight made franchise history after discovering she was pregnant just weeks into the experiment.

The brand new American series lands on E4 tonight, with episodes airing every weekday at 8pm, and people are already bracing for chaos after spoilers from the US run have spread online.

Season 19 first aired in America in October 2025, but one storyline completely dominated social media: Bride Meghann Turner revealing she was expecting a baby with her new husband, Derrek Wiedeman, during the honeymoon phase of their marriage.

The pair had married at the beginning of the experiment and quickly formed a close connection. But in episode nine, Meghann shared the life-changing news that she was pregnant, leaving both of them trying to process what it meant for their relationship.

Derrek admitted the pregnancy changed “pretty much everything”, while Meghann said they felt “shocked, scared and happy all at once”.

Because the pregnancy was still in its early stages, the couple decided not to tell the rest of the cast straight away.

Although people initially hoped the unexpected news would bring them closer together, their relationship later broke down before the reunion episode aired.

During the reunion, the couple shared that the pregnancy had sadly ended in miscarriage. They also revealed the loss had placed huge emotional strain on their relationship, and Derrek ultimately decided to end the marriage.

UK watchers won’t have long to wait to see it all unfold themselves, as Married at First Sight season 19 begins airing on E4 tonight at 8pm. New episodes will air every weekday, bringing all the drama from the latest US season to UK screens.

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