Taylor from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives finally breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

Taylor Frankie Paul has officially broken her silence on the rumours she’s pregnant again. A clip shows Taylor lying on a hospital bed on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives trailer before Jessi shockingly asks, “Is she going to be the first pregnant Bachelorette?”

Finally though, we have answers. “The Wives trailer also suggests that you might be the first pregnant Bachelorette,” a US Weekly reporter asked Taylor. Her response? “Do I look pregnant? Just look at me and make your observation there. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

A year on since splitting from Dakota Mortensen, the trailer also shows her in bed with him just weeks before The Bachelorette. She said: “I think it was still in the same cycle that I’ve been in for a while now, and it’s been really hard to get out and remove myself from that.”

She also said how she and her ex, Tate Paul, “have always been very good friends and have a healthy co-parenting relationship.” Taylor has been open about being a hypochondriac, as well as about her up-and-down mental health, revealing she’s been a “little depressed” recently.

So while Taylor doesn’t appear to be pregnant, she “made the choice to leave for two months and try.” It wasn’t anyone’s normal idea of trying to move on, though, because Taylor had to date 22 men at one time, but she would like to have more kids with her forever person.

“I would be open to stepkids and yes, I want more kids myself,” she said. “But I want them with my person I want to be with forever.” She has one child, son Ever, with Dakota, as well as a daughter, Indy, born in 2017, and son, Ocean, born in 2020, with Tate Paul.

