Mormon Wives’ Jessi and Jordan’s divorce turns toxic as he files restraining order against her

If there is one thing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives never does, it is keep the drama small. And Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura’s split is shaping up to be one of the franchise’s messiest storylines yet.

What started as speculation has now turned into a full-blown reality TV storm involving old paternity questions, a surprise divorce filing, prenup panic, podcast claims and a restraining order.

Jessi’s paternity test dispute

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Long before this latest divorce drama, there was already a complicated family backstory hanging over Jessi’s love life.

Court filings from Jessi’s earlier split from ex-husband Zach Gish said there was a paternity dispute involving her son Jagger, with The Sun reporting that a test established Jordan as the biological father.

That detail was never the centrepiece of Jessi and Jordan’s TV romance, but it absolutely added another layer to their breakup now that everything is under a microscope.

Jordan filed for divorce first

The legal split became official on March 19, 2026, when Jordan filed for divorce.

According to PEOPLE, the pair had been married for five years by that point. Jordan said the decision came with a “heavy heart” and that his priority was protecting the children through the transition.

But Jessi’s version is much sharper. On Call Her Daddy, she said she had told Jordan on March 13 that she wanted a divorce, and she was furious that he filed before they had told the kids together, saying she found out through TMZ instead.

She also claimed he submitted paperwork about assets and property without her input.

Giving a glimpse into what life was like for Jessi leading up to this point, she said on the podcast that she and Jordan “fought every day” for the past five years.

Jessi discussed their prenup

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Anyone who watched the show knew the prenup was a huge point of tension.

Season four raised concerns that the agreement might not hold up because it allegedly lacked a witness signature.

But Jessi said on Call Her Daddy that lawyers later told her the prenup was still valid because both parties signed it.

She said that means Jordan cannot take part of her businesses, though she expects alimony, child support and possibly some kind of payout could still be on the table.

Jessi went public with allegations

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This is where the split stopped being just legally messy and became explosive.

In her March 25 Call Her Daddy interview, Jessi accused Jordan of emotional abuse, mom-shaming and trying to silence her with a proposed clause that would stop her speaking publicly.

She also alleged he blackmailed her over texts connected to her past affair with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette, and claimed he had hacked her Instagram during an earlier separation.

She said: “He was blackmailing me with Marciano texts. And, he had them on a draft on his phone on TikTok and then when he was mad at me, he was like, I’m gonna post them and ruin your life. We were fighting over this pilates stuff and he was like I’m gonna go post the TikToks…”

Jessi continued: “I went to grab his phone, and at this point, no one knew about what I had done… he pulls out his phone and starts recording me… that was the moment where for me I was like ‘what am I doing’. It was unhealthy…”

Jordan did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on those claims. It’s safe to say that it is a lot, and those are Jessi’s allegations, not findings by a court.

Reality Shrine reached out to Jordan for comment.

Jordan then filed for a restraining order

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Just one day after the divorce filing, Jordan also filed for a temporary restraining order on March 20, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE and NBC News.

Jessi reportedly opposed it that same day.

A later Page Six report said Jordan’s request was denied. Everything escalated from divorce paperwork to restraining-order filings within 24 hours.

It is now a legal fight and a co-parenting conflict which is unfolding in real time.

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