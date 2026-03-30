Logan reveals the real reason he unexpectedly proposed to Vanessa on Age of Attraction

'I was freaking out and I didn't know what to do'

I won’t lie, on a show where getting engaged isn’t even required I really wasn’t expecting Logan to propose to Vanessa on Age of Attraction, and for her to say yes!

Regardless of where the pair stand with each other now, Logan has since revealed exactly why he decided to pop the question.

Talking to People, Logan recalled: “When I was up there and she thought I had my speech, I froze. I paused too long because I forgot my line, so I was freaking out and I didn’t know what to do.”

He had “rehearsed” his speech before asking Vanessa, but everything started falling apart when he actually saw her.

Logan continued: “I will say, I fell in love, and I knew that I was going to leave with her,” he says. “I think ultimately it came down to I was nervous. I didn’t know. I didn’t ever think that I was going to get [engaged]. When I flew to Vancouver five weeks prior, I didn’t think I was going to get down on one knee. I haven’t thought of that ever.

“So, to be honest, I was leaning towards it that day and before, but I was like, ‘No, that’s crazy. That’s crazy.’ So up until that moment when I forgot what I was going to say, it was, ‘Logan, what are you going to do?’”

Vanessa explained that she then thought that the relationship had been one sided, and started panicking.

She explained: “I knew he had a little apprehension, and he’s not somebody that’s had a big, long-term relationship. So there was that in the back of my mind.

“When he hit that pause, it was just like this feeling of, ‘Whoa, was I having this experience by myself? Was he not ready yet?’ So I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I did wrong again.’ I just remember staring out over the mountain like, ‘Is this really happening to me right now? Maybe I’ll just go jump off the side.’”

As for whether Vanessa had any idea Logan was going to propose on Age of Attraction it seems like she was just as surprised as we were, saying: “We both knew we wanted to be together, we just didn’t know what it looked like.

“I had no idea he was going to propose to me on the mountain. I was wanting something just to show how serious he was about the commitment. So I was really happy that he did that.”

And whilst we’ll get more answers during the reunion this week, according to Vanessa the pair are “still going strong” so maybe we’ll get an Age of Attraction wedding soon…

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.