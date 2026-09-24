Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season five airs today and release schedule revealed

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is back for season five and airs today, September 24, at 9 pm ET on Fox. Here’s everything you need to know about the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season five premiere and episode release schedule.

Season five of Special Forces premieres tonight on Fox. In case you miss it, episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Episodes will air at 9 pm ET and will last one hour. The following episodes will air at the same time on Thursdays.

Season four of Special Forces had nine episodes in total, so we can expect the same for season five. With its September 24 premiere date, viewers can expect the season to last until late November.

15 celebrity recruits will head to the jungles of Malaysia, led by a team of ex-Special Forces operators. The directing staff includes Rudy Reyes, Billy Bingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Jovon “Q” Quarles.

They’re going to undergo gruelling challenges, barren accommodations, and truly be tested to their mental and physical limits.

The 15 celebs include former professional athletes, an ex-member of Congress, and reality TV stars. The full cast list includes: Matt Barnes, Alycia Baumgardner, Candace Cameron Bure, David Charvet, Brandi Glanville, Collin Gosselin, Oliver Hudson, LeSean McCoy, Maxim Naumov, Ruby Rose, George Santos, Hannah Stocking, Breana Tiesi, Alexia Umansky, and her father Mauricio Umansky.

Despite going through tough challenges in extreme conditions, there is no cash prize for the winner. They only get bragging rights at the end.

Looking at previous seasons, most of the cast will drop out way before the finale. Last year, only five recruits made it to the final course. Only two actually completed the demanding course – Gia Giudice and Shawn Johnson.

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