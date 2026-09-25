Special Forces’ Maxim Naumov’s parents were Olympians who died in the DC plane crash in 2025

Maxim Naumov is starring in season five of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and is an Olympic figure skater who followed in the footsteps of his parents. Special Forces’ Maxim’s parents were Olympians who died in the Washington, D.C., plane crash in 2025.

Maxim’s parents were Olympic figure skaters, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova. They competed as a pair while representing Russia in the 1992 and 1994 Olympics.

They were two of the 64 passengers who were aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., in January 2025. There were no survivors from the crash, leaving Maxim to tragically grieve both of his parents.

They have a long and storied figure skating history, and their passing was felt through the entire figure skating community. They were both born in St. Petersburg, Russia, and teamed up as figure skating partners in 1985.

They won bronze at their debut at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in 1991. Evgenia and Navim represented Russia in the 1992. and 1994 Olympic Winter Games, finishing in fifth and fourth place.

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In 1995, the couple married and then in 1998, they emigrated to the United States. Maxim was born three years later, in August 2001. He was their only child and took up figure skating at five years old with his parents as his coaches.

Maxim shared his mum’s heartbreaking last words to him during an interview on Today: “She was like, ‘Hey, I just want you to know that we love you and we’re proud of you’.”

Maxim revealed to NBC News while competing at the U.S. Championships that his family’s mantra is, “We have to fight,” which he reminds himself of anytime he steps onto the ice.

He made an Instagram post back in January, honouring his parents on the one-year anniversary of their deaths. He ended his heartfelt message by saying: “I love and miss you with all of my heart. Both of you have always been my superheroes. And now, you really are flying over me and protecting me. I pray that you are at peace. May god bless your hearts.”

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