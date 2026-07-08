He works on The McBee Dynasty family farm, so who exactly is their employee Jake Denton?

Jake Denton may not be part of The McBee Dynasty family, but he might as well be, because he spends a lot of time on their farm. He’s featured in several of the Bravo show’s episodes, so we had a deep dive into Jake’s life and what it’s like outside the show.

Jake has worked on The McBee farm for years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McBee Farm & Cattle Co (@mcbeefarms)

He’s from Missouri and works as a farmhand and cattle operation employee at McBee Farm & Cattle Co. Most of his tasks involve managing cattle auctions, riding horses, and performing daily ranch duties, but he’s also genuinely close friends with the family.

The family really like him and wrote on their Instagram: “Introducing the legend himself, Jake Denton, the embodiment of sheer magnetism. With an enigmatic presence that leaves an indelible mark, we count ourselves extremely fortunate to have him on our team.”

He’s currently engaged to his fiancé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha B. | Missouri + Travel Photographer (@samanthabaldwinphotographyllc)

Jake is engaged to a realtor called Tegan, who appeared on The McBee Dynasty. He proposed in April 2026. They appear to have been together since 2020, and have done everything from attend weddings hand-in-hand to going to 90’s country music events.

Jake goes hunting in his spare time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Denton (@jake_denton_)

Jake often hunts deer. He also loves fishing, according to a video posted to the McBee Farms TikTok account. In the video, Jake can be seen reeling in a fish while walking around with a red solo cup. “Jake making the best of these long work weeks,” they wrote.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.