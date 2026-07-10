Love Island’s Sincere ‘exposed’ for allegedly messaging other girls while with ex girlfriend

Sincere from Love Island has had a very messy past few episodes, including a stern talking-to from his dad on family day, and now a woman is claiming he tried to meet up with her when he had a girlfriend.

This season of Love Island isn’t short on fan-favourite “villains”, and one of them is definitely Sincere. From his secret connection with Sol to his behaviour in Casa Amor, Sincere has been under a lot of scrutiny and backlash from viewers.

Previously, a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend posted a TikTok making vague claims about Sincere’s character, saying Sincere would show us “who he is”and that he doesn’t know how to love. If that outsider drama wasn’t enough, now another person has come out claiming he had messaged her to meet up while he had a girlfriend, and blocked her when she found out.

“Being blocked by Sincere after finding out he has a girlfriend while planning a trip to see me this summer,” TikToker @Kleemosslee’s caption said.

The alleged message from Sincere said: “You all mine when I get to AZ.”

In the description, Mo added some more context to the situation.

“This was back in December, nothing recent,” she said. “Now I get to watch him be the dog he is on TV.”

Sincere is still in the villa, so it’s unclear if there’s any truth to this. It’s also important to add that we don’t know who he was dating back in December or if he did have a girlfriend at all – the only ex that has spoken out publicly dated him two years ago.

“Wait, this was supposed to be funny, y’all, so serious,” @Kleemoslee said. “I never said we were married; we talked for like a month, then I found out. I don’t even watch LI, and yes, I’m clout chasing.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.