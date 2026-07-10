Debunked: Is Big Brother’s Kamuela Kirk actually related to the late Charlie Kirk?

Big Brother 28‘s Kamuela Kirk is the MMA fighter hoping to stir a few feathers in the new house. Before the series had even premiered, people were starting to wonder whether he’s related to the late Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot in September 2025 during a conference.

So, are they related? No. Charlie’s parents are not Kamuela’s, because he’s posted with his siblings and ‘rents on social media. But a piece of evidence that Kamuela supports Charlie’s right-wing activism is that he follows his Instagram page, but it does not follow him back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamuela “The Jawaiian” Kirk (@thejawaiian)

They had a similar upbringing, with Kamuela raised in a Christian home and revealing he was baptised by his father as a child. Charlie was also raised Christian, in the Presbyterian church, while Kamuela was recently baptised at The Shepherd’s House Bible Church.

That’s probably why Kamuela follows Charlie’s page, because he often spoke about Christian teachings. Kamuela follows a lot of other people with the surname ‘Kirk,’ including his brother Shea and sister Shanice. His sibling does not appear to follow Charlie’s page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamuela “The Jawaiian” Kirk (@thejawaiian)

Kamuela was born in Hawaii but moved with his family to Seattle, Washington, when he was very young. He later relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, where he grew up training in mixed martial arts. However, Charlie grew up in the Chicago suburb, Prospect Heights.

Charlie was born to an architect father and stock trader mother, Kathryn and Robert Kirk, while Kamuela’s parents are Chip and Audra Kirk. His father, Chip, gave him the boxing nickname “The Jawaiian” as a tribute to his family’s roots, from Jamaica and Hawaii.

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