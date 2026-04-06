Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Kelsey Swanson speaks out about her two boyfriends

It’s official. Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Kelsey Swanson is no doubt one of the most iconic cast members who’s ever graced our screens, and to top it off she has not one but two boyfriends. Well, sort of.

Whilst the identity of her long term boyfriend of ten years has seemingly been revealed as John Caprio, her other boyfriend remains anonymous.

During the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Kelsey confirmed that she’s dating someone else whilst still being with her long term boyfriend.

She revealed: “Obviously, I want to have kids, I want to be married. The person that I’ve been with for 10 years will not give me that. So, I am dating somebody else. The two people in my life are the most wonderful people. Whether I end up with either/or, I would be very happy.”

Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Kelsey Swanson revealed more about her two boyfriends during the After Show.

She explained: “There was somebody who was also occupying my time when my boyfriend was not around and when he was with somebody else. Why do you have to label it?”

Kelsey admitted that she’s in more of a polyamorous relationship, saying: “I was in a relationship with a man, OK? This man ended up having — not at the same time, but later on — another person [who] was involved for the first five years. That was it. Was there other people involved, probably, after that? Yeah. But it wasn’t like, ‘OK, we’re in a polygamous relationship.'”

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As for whether Kelsey would state herself as having “two boyfriends” she stated: “Me and the guy who came about, that wasn’t like, okay, he’s my boyfriend, he’s my boyfriend, and we’re, like, polygamous together. I know it was entertaining for them to talk about, but it’s really not that exciting.”

As for whether she’s ever seen anyone else other than the other guy she’s currently see, Kelsey admitted: “At the very beginning of my relationship, I knew it wasn’t serious; like, we weren’t exclusive. I would never sleep with men. Like, that was never my thing. I never grew up that way. And so, yeah, I would go out, I’d get drunk, I’d, like, make out with a dude. That was the extent of that. It was fun.”

You can watch The Real Housewives of Rhode Island every Sunday, 9/8c on Bravo.

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