‘Nothing but love’: Sydney reveals she’s back with Xzavier again after Temptation Island

Despite initially dumping him four days after the show to get back with Mikey

I’m getting whiplash at this point with everything that’s been going on between Sydney, Mikey and Xzavier after Temptation Island. There are a lot of splits, makeups and vagueness around the whole thing, so let’s get down to the nitty gritty of where they all stand with each other.

Sydney and Xzavier left the show together, but weren’t together for long…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)



The pair spent less than a week together after leaving the show before Mikey contacted Sydney. She shared with Swooon: “And then I was contacted by Mikey, and I had a conversation with him, and then I reached out to Xzavier, and I was like,’ Yeah, I have a few things to figure out. There’s some gray area from the show.'”

As she and Mikey got back together four days after leaving the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey (@jussmikey)



Yep, despite dumping him during the final bonfire they ended up getting back together after the show. For a short while at least.

Mikey revealed during the reunion: “Me and Sydney got back together. Everything was going good, it was phenomenal, but I was holding onto what I experienced on the island. That was not fair to her whatsoever. Any inkling, any argument, I’d be throwing that jab at her. It was tearing her down.”

The two realised they weren’t good together and once again ended up splitting, with Mikey adding: “I could see her heart was hurt. I would say it was the immaturities because I didn’t seize that opportunity. It’s something I have to live with.”

Sydney then reached out to Xzavier again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)



She recalled during the reunion: “I was like, ‘I’m probably the last person you want to talk to.’ I was like, ‘But would you be open to having a conversation over coffee? I just really want to talk to you, tell you everything that went down, and tell you that I still really care about you, and I still have real feelings for you, and see where that goes.’ And he responded, he was like, Yeah, I’m open to that.’”

As for how Xzavier felt about her messaging him despite dumping him to get back with her ex, he admitted he was “pretty happy” when they started talking again and felt “nothing but love.”

As for where the pair stand now, whilst they haven’t put a label on their relationship, they’re working towards something together.

Xzavier told Swooon that they’re currently navigating being long distance, saying: “I’m in LA. Her lease is up in North Carolina. She’s thinking about coming out this way.

“So that being said, with the pressure of the show being public and just us entering this new space where we’re in the real world, all the other factors, we’re not putting the pressure on that. That being said, we are intentional. We’re growing what we do have and seeing what that looks like.”

Sydney is also enjoying spending time with Xzavier again, sharing: “Just doing things with him is what I’m really looking forward to. And it’s been really hard not being in the same area or the same space anymore, so my goal is to move to LA and move out there, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

So in summation, Sydney and Mikey are now “just friends” whilst she and Xzavier do seem to be casually seeing each other after Temptation Island. What a mess, how you can you not love it?

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