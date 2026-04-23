This is the real reason Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke isn’t in his Netflix documentary

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke isn’t in his new Netflix documentary, Hulk Hogan: Real American and now she’s revealed the real reason why.

Speaking to Page Six, she revealed that she and her father were not speaking to each other when he passed away and that she has a difficult relationship with the rest of the family.

Brooke shared: “No matter how much people have either dogged my dad or loved my dad, if he calls and says, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity for you to be on TV,’ everybody’s tune changes real quick. All of a sudden they’re on Team Hogan. I didn’t want to be in the company of people that I’ve seen switch up.”

Brooke’s relationship with her dad got so bad at the end that she actually asked him to remove her from his will, and didn’t even attend his funeral. She now regrets being taken out of his will as she has no control over his legacy, with her brother Nick being left as his sole heir.

She continued: “It’s not about money. It’s about doing the right thing and making sure that [Hulk] is represented in the correct ways, and his legacy lives on in the most positive way. There’s things I would definitely be doing differently if I were back in that seat.”

She added: “I can’t do anything to help my dad after his death, or to find out answers, or to avenge him in any way, shape or form, because the people that I so badly wanted to get away from are now running the show, which is even more of a nightmare.

“I think everybody very clearly understands that I was my dad’s protector, and I loved him more than anything.”

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