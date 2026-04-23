The real reason Xzavier didn’t go to the seriously messy Temptation Island reunion

Xzavier didn’t show up in person to the Temptation Island reunion, despite leaving the island with Sydney. His final date with Sydney was totally cut, and now we barely get to see him at the big tell-all, which is split into two parts, but her ex, Mikey, did decide to show up.

There’s actually a genuine reason why Xzavier wasn’t there, and it’s not because he didn’t want to go. Basically, Nick Viall revealed that they were debating whether to invite the tempters to the reunion, which Xzavier fell into the category of, but decided not to.

The main reason they weren’t invited is to not make things awkward for the main cast, and obviously the main person they’re considering the feelings of is Mikey, and partly Sydney. It would have been pretty tense if the people some (cough, Jack) cheated with turned up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xzavier Odom (@xzavierodom25)

Another huge reason is that, well, he’s not with Sydney anymore. She revealed she’s focusing on herself currently, and actually has been in contact with Xzavier in the last four months, after asking him to go for a coffee and explain why she went back to Mikey.

Yes, you read that right. Sydney actually went back to her ex just four days after leaving the island with Xzavier, but they broke up again. Somehow, Xzavier was forgiving enough to give Sydney the opportunity to work on their friendship, despite her breaking his heart.

He also done a really heartfelt thing for her at the reunion, which was by sending Nick Viall a message for her, as he “knew it would be difficult for Sydney” to attend. So while he wasn’t there in person, he virtually showed up and done his part. Bless him!

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