Storage Wars’ Darrell Sheets allegedly ‘tormented’ by ‘cyberbullies’ prior to his tragic death

Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets has sadly passed away aged 67 after he was found with an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound, and pronounced dead at the scene.

In a press release, the Lake Havasu City Police Department stated: “Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.”

According to Darrell’s co-star and on-screen rival, René Nezhoda, Darrell was “tormented” by “cyberbullies” prior to this death.

René reflected on their relationship, sharing: “This was not an easy video to shoot. Unfortunately, Darrell Sheets took his own life. So he passed away. I know a lot of you guys think we hated each other because we competed a lot on the show. And you know, we had our moments. We had our run-ins because we were both competitors, right? We were both competitors with the biggest threat out there.”

However, René explained that “deep down” he and Darrell “were friends”, and he was “a very hard worker that cared more than anyone I’ve ever met about their family, about his son, about Zoe, pretty much all the people in his life.”

René also claimed that he was being “cyberbullied” by someone before his death, alleging: “Rest in peace Darrell Sheets. Also I know Darrell would want something positive out of this, so he had a guy that [was] really really tormenting him lately. Cyberbullying.”

He continued: “Guys, just because you watch us on television, doesn’t mean you know us. It doesn’t mean you know what we’re about. Also, it doesn’t entitle you to bully somebody. That’s not [just] us, that’s anybody. That’s any athlete. You shouldn’t cyberbully at all.”

René added: “You never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through. Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that has been cyberbullying and torturing him and I really hope they look into that guy and that’s just not a pass. It’s just not right guys. Be better.”

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